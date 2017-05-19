Essex v Hampshire: Alastair Cook century puts hosts on top

Specsavers County Championship Division One, The Cloudfm County Ground (day one):
Essex 243-2: Cook 114*, Westley 111
Hampshire: Yet to bat
Essex lead Hampshire by 243 runs
Essex 1 pt, Hampshire 0 pts
Alastair Cook and Tom Westley both hit centuries as Essex took charge on a rain-affected first day against Hampshire in the County Championship.

Hampshire, who chose to bowl, had Essex 0-1 when Nick Browne was caught off the bowling of Fidel Edwards.

Rain then caused a lengthy delay, but Cook (114 not out) and Westley (111) dominated when play resumed.

Kyle Abbott finally ended their stand, bowling Westley with the last ball of the day as Essex closed on 243-2.

England opener Cook's ton was his second of the season, with the former Test captain averaging 81.75 with the bat through five first-class innings this season.

He was ably supported by Westley, whose century was his first of the season in first-class cricket.

Hampshire could take few positives from a difficult first day, but Abbott's late wicket will leave them with some hope of limiting Essex's total on day two.

