Shahid Afridi: Hampshire re-sign veteran all-rounder for T20 Blast campaign

Shahid Afridi scored almost 200 runs in last season's T20 Blast.

Hampshire have re-signed veteran Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi for this summer's T20 Blast tournament.

The 37-year-old scored 191 runs and took nine wickets in 11 T20 matches for Hampshire in last season's competition.

This will be his third spell at the Ageas Bowl, having helped the county reach T20 finals day in 2011.

"He's a great fit for us in T20, a big-hitting all-rounder adds to what we've got," director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent.

Afridi hit 80 from 42 balls against Somerset in the 2011 semi-final, only for Hampshire to lose in a super over after a tie on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

He played 27 Tests, 398 one-day internationals and 98 Twenty20 internationals for Pakistan and retired from playing for his country in all formats in February 2017.

"He's come off the back of a very good Pakistani Super League, certainly with the bat, which bodes well," White added.

"Obviously with the ball he's shown his quality over the years and hopefully he remains the high-quality all-rounder that we expect.

"He forms a very good partnership with [Liam] Dawson and being an all-rounder gives us the option of playing an extra bowler - maybe a [Mason] Crane as a trio of spinners."