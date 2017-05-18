Andrew Tye: Gloucestershire to be without injured bowler for T20 Blast

Andrew Tye
Andrew Tye played his first of five T20 internationals for Australia against India in 2016

Australia Twenty20 international bowler Andrew Tye will miss this summer's T20 Blast competition for Gloucestershire because of a shoulder injury.

The 30-year-old suffered the injury while playing for the Gujarat Lions in the Indian Premier League in April.

The T20 Blast starts in July, with Gloucestershire opening their campaign at home to Middlesex in Cheltenham.

Meanwhile, bowler David Payne has been sidelined for an unknown length of time after undergoing a hernia operation.

