One-Day Cup: Dane Vilas' ton helps Lancashire to victory at Durham

Dane Vilas has hit two centuries for Lancashire in this season's One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Emirates Riverside Lancashire 304-8 (50 overs): Vilas 108, Davies 50; Collingwood 3-43 Durham 276-9 (50 overs): Richardson 58; Jarvis 3-42 Lancashire (2pts) beat Durham by 28 runs Match scorecard

Durham missed out on reaching the knockout stages of the One-Day Cup after losing to Lancashire.

Dane Vilas hit 108 from 88 balls for Lancashire, while opener Alex Davies contributed 50 as the visitors made 304-8 from their 50 overs.

Durham, needing to win to progress from the North Group, lost two early wickets as they started their reply.

Michael Richardson made 58, but Kyle Jarvis took 3-42 to keep the hosts to 276-9 and secure the win by 28 runs.

Lancashire's own hopes of earning one of the top three places had ended when Nottinghamshire's game at Northamptonshire was washed out.

Victory for the Red Rose county meant they finished fourth in the North Group, one place ahead of Durham in fifth.