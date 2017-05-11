Ireland beaten by hosts South Africa in women's quadrangular series
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
|Women's quadrangular series, Potchefstroom:
|South Africa 337-5 (50 overs): Wolvaardt 149, Chetty 70; Beggs 3-64
|Ireland 159-8 (50 overs): Waldron 35, Maritz 25; Luus 2-27
|South Africa won by 178 runs
|Scorecard (external site)
Ireland are still without a win in the quadrangular series in South Africa after a 178-run hammering by the hosts in Potchefstroom on Thursday.
Teenager Laura Wolvaardt hit a superb 149 as South Africa made a massive 337-5, their highest one-day total.
Ireland struggled in response and could only manage 159-8 in their 50 overs, with Mary Waldron top scoring on 35.
It follows defeats by India and Zimbabwe, with the Irish back in action against India on Monday.
Wolvaardt's run-a-ball knock included 17 boundaries while Aoife Beggs was the best of the Irish bowlers with 3-64.
Malahide opener Waldron shared a 51-run stand for the second wicket with Laura Delany (23), who made her 100th international appearance, as Ireland slumped to a third straight defeat.