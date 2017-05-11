Ireland continue countdown to possible Test status with Bangladesh game in Dublin

William Porterfield hit 82 in Ireland's 85-run defeat by England at Lord's

Ireland v Bangladesh: Tri-Nations One-day international series Venue: Malahide, Dublin Date: Friday, 12 May Start: 10:45 BST Coverage: Live score and match report on BBC Sport website

Ireland continue their countdown towards possibly being handed Test status next month when they face Bangladesh in Dublin on Friday.

The Malahide game against the Tigers is the first contest in a Tri-Nations one-day series also involving New Zealand taking place over the next fortnight.

Skipper William Porterfield says Ireland will take positives from last Sunday's defeat by England at Lord's.

"We bounced back well from the first game in Bristol," said Porterfield.

England still were able to earn a comfortable 85-run at the home of cricket despite Porterfield's innings of 82 but it was a big improvement from the humiliation at Bristol when they were bowled out for 126 as Eoin Morgan's outfit won by seven wickets and with 30 overs to spare.

"It would have been easy to roll over (at Lord's) but we put a lot of things to bed - although we are still not the finished article by any means," added Porterfield.

Seamer Barry McCarthy showed good pace against England at Lord's

Porterfield praise for Chase and McCarthy

The Irish skipper was impressed by the efforts of young seamers Peter Chase and Barry McCarthy at Lord's and both look certain to start on Friday.

"Chaser and Barry both did very well and Barry's performance was particularly impressive as he hasn't played a lot of cricket yet this season."

Indian-born Leinster Lightning all-round Simi Singh, 30, could be handed an Ireland debut following his first call-up after gaining Irish citizenship last month.

Bangladesh and New Zealand are using the matches as warm-ups for the Champions Trophy.

The Tigers have moved up to seventh in the world one-day rankings and they will be targeting victories over the fourth-ranked Kiwis.

Bangladesh hammered a second-strong Ireland XI by 199 runs in Belfast on Wednesday with Sabbir Rahman reaching a century and Tamim Iqbal hitting 86 in a huge total of 394-7.

They have their full Champions Trophy squad in Ireland while, in contrast, New Zealand will be without a number of regulars because of Indian Premier League commitments.

New Zealand will be captained for the first time by Tom Latham and uncapped Central Districts fast bowler Seth Rance and Northern Districts all-rounder Scott Kuggeleijn are both included in the squad.

Ireland's games against New Zealand will see home coach John Bracewell up against his native country, whom he featured for in 41 Tests and 53 one-day internationals during his playing career.

Fixtures 12 May Ireland v Bangladesh Malahide 14 May Ireland v New Zealand Malahide 17 May Bangladesh v New Zealand Clontarf 19 May Ireland v Bangladesh Malahide 21 May Ireland v New Zealand Malahide 24 May Bangladesh v New Zealand Clontarf

Ireland: William Porterfield (Warwickshire, capt), Andrew Balbirnie (Leinster Lightning), Peter Chase (Leinster Lightning), George Dockrell (Leinster Lightning), Ed Joyce (Sussex/Leinster Lightning), Tim Murtagh (Middlesex), Barry McCarthy (Leinster Lightning), Kevin O'Brien (Leinster Lightning), Niall O'Brien (NW Warriors, wk), Sami Singh (Leinster Lightning) Paul Stirling (Middlesex), Stuart Thompson (NW Warriors), Gary Wilson (Derbyshire/Northern Knights, wk), Craig Young (NW Warriors), John Anderson (Leinster Lightning).