BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Alex Hales smashes six into BBC commentary box

Hales smashes six into commentary box

  • From the section Cricket

Nottinghamshire opener Alex Hales smashes a six into the BBC commentary box in his side's One-Day Cup match with Durham at Trent Bridge.

Listen to the commentary as BBC commentators Dave Bracegirdle and Martin Emmerson retrieve the ball after it flies through their open window at the Radcliffe Road end.

Top videos

Audio

Hales smashes six into commentary box

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Bradford City fire remembered

Video

Cyclist celebrates stage win a lap early

  • From the section Cycling
Video

Wenger praises 'convincing' Arsenal

Video

Puel frustrated with lack of goals

Video

Mourinho & Rooney have one thing on their minds

Audio

Savage: Rooney is the most under-appreciated player in British football

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Have you heard the one about the Irishman who saved FC Barcelona?

Video

Man City's Duggan scores 18-minute hat-trick

Video

Survivors at Chapecoense crash scene

  • From the section News
Video

Could Dani Alves win the Ballon d'Or?

Audio

Dawson has 'total admiration' for Ben Youngs’ Lions withdrawal

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tennis ball sitting at the bottom of a net

Great British Tennis Weekend
Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired