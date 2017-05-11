BBC Sport - One-Day Cup: Alex Hales smashes six into BBC commentary box
Hales smashes six into commentary box
- From the section Cricket
Nottinghamshire opener Alex Hales smashes a six into the BBC commentary box in his side's One-Day Cup match with Durham at Trent Bridge.
Listen to the commentary as BBC commentators Dave Bracegirdle and Martin Emmerson retrieve the ball after it flies through their open window at the Radcliffe Road end.
