Sussex: Luke Wright backs keeper Michael Burgess to step in for injured Ben Brown

Michael Burgess looks set to hold on to the Sussex wicketkeeping gloves in the absence of Ben Brown

Sussex captain Luke Wright has backed wicketkeeper Michael Burgess to make the most of his opportunity in the absence of injured Ben Brown.

First-choice keeper Brown is expected to be out for three to six weeks with a fractured finger on his right hand.

Burgess, 22, has played in Sussex's past two One-Day Cup matches, taking five catches and scoring 28 runs.

"He's kept well and we want to give him a chance to move his career forward," Wright told BBC Sussex.

He confirmed Brown's injury will not require surgery, but has to be given time to heal.

"Michael has come in and took a couple of catches in the previous game that helped us win and he is taking his chance after performing well in pre-season," Wright said.

"It's not like there's too many people you can go to, so we'll give him a chance."

Sussex slipped to third in the One-Day Cup South Group after a 10-run defeat by Essex on Wednesday and face Gloucestershire at Eastbourne on Sunday before travelling to Hampshire next week.

"We're still in this competition even though we haven't been playing well," Wright admitted. "We haven't played anywhere near our best cricket and there's still lots of positives to take with two games left."