Gareth Harte: Durham sign South African top order batsman for the 2017 season

Gareth Harte was born in Johannesburg, but has spent the last five years playing in England

Durham have signed South African top-order batsman Gareth Harte on a contract until the end of the season.

Harte, 24, impressed for the county's second XI against Northants last week, scoring 183 off 218 balls as opener.

He can bat anywhere in the top-order, but may replace opener Stephen Cook, who will miss the next two games training with South Africa.

The former MCC Young Cricketer has previously played second XI cricket for Kent, Sussex, Middlesex and Somerset.

Harte could make his debut in Durham's One-Day Cup match against Nottinghamshire on Thursday.

Durham are fourth in the One-Day Cup North Group, with three wins from five games.