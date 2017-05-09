Andrew Flintoff has shared his frustration on why the word 'stigma' should not be associated with mental health.

Talking candidly to Matthew Syed and Robbie Savage, the former England cricket captain says the continual use of the word 'stigma' with mental health does not allow people to talk openly.

