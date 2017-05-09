Champions Trophy 2017: 'No fear' England will 'hit lights out' - Moeen Ali

Moeen Ali, right, is expected to come back into the England team for the Champions Trophy after being left out for the ODI series victory over Ireland

Champions Trophy 2017 Venue: The Kia Oval, Edgbaston, Swalec Stadium. Dates: 1-18 June, 2017 Coverage: Ball-by-ball Test Match Special commentary, in-play highlights and text commentary on the BBC Sport website.

England's approach of wanting to "hit the lights out" makes the hosts a dangerous team in the Champions Trophy, says all-rounder Moeen Ali.

Trevor Bayliss' side go into the tournament, which starts on 1 June, as favourites in a group alongside Australia, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

"The mindset of the players has changed," Moeen said, referring to the influence of captain Eoin Morgan.

"He wants us to play without fear and to hit the lights out."

Since exiting the 2015 World Cup at the group stages, Morgan has led the team to seven wins in nine.

They have defeated New Zealand, Pakistan (twice), Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, West Indies and most recently Ireland. They only lost to Australia and South Africa by the odd game in five.

Much of the credit is given to Morgan and his side's switch from a conservative to an ultra-attacking style of play - England have posted eight scores of 350-plus since 2015 having done so just twice in history before that period.

Moeen, who has scored 1061 runs and taken 44 wickets in his 52 one-day internationals, said: "Morgan is a very calm person which comes across on TV too.

"He hardly panics and is very good at controlling his emotions. He is very relaxed which is good from a player's point of view."

The current England ODI side is regarded as one of the country's best ever

'Cheeky' Root will bring his own style

Batsman Joe Root was announced as England Test captain in February to replace Alastair Cook, who gave up the responsibility after a record 59 Tests.

But Moeen believes Yorkshireman Root, who takes charge for the first time in the summer series against South Africa, will make his own mark on the team.

"Joe is quite a cheeky guy and he will bring that personality into his captaincy. He will take more risks as captain than Cook and bring his own style into the side," Moeen, 29, said at a 'NatWest - Cricket Has No Boundaries' event.

"He has been the same since becoming England Test captain. I don't think he is going to change too much, he will be the same Joe Root as he has been for the last three years."

Joe Root plays visually impaired cricket at the 'NatWest - Cricket Has No Boundaries' campaign launch on Tuesday

'Experience of losing with help'

In the limited-overs game, England lost to India in the final of the last Champions Trophy event in 2013, followed by an agonising final-over loss to West Indies in the World Twenty20 last year.

Although they won their first and only ICC global event at the 2010 World T20 against Australia, England have never won an ODI tournament.

Asked if there is pressure being expected to win this time, Moeen replies: "Not really. The team we have at the moment, we deserve that tag. Playing at home is going to make a massive difference and hopefully we can win the trophy.

"We have lost a couple of finals recently but over the last couple of years we have played very well in preparation for this Trophy.

"Hopefully if we get to the final we can overcome the final step and win it. We have gained experience from the T20 World Cup so it will definitely help us."

'Ramadan will not be a problem'

The Champions Trophy takes place from 1 to 18 June, while Ramadan falls during the same period, starting on 26 May and ending on 24 June.

As the holy month is happening during the British summer, Muslims will be fasting for around 19 hours, with no food or fluids including water allowed to be consumed.

Moeen says he will fast during the matches that are taking place at his home ground of Edgbaston in Birmingham, but will consider whether to do so when travelling to other parts of the country.

He added: "I have to make sure I am hydrated before I begin my fast. My schedule does not change too much but I have to make sure I get a good sleep before the match.

"I have been doing it for a very long time so I am not worried about it. I am used to it and it is more a mental than physical thing."