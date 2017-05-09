James Foster: Former England wicketkeeper prepared to fight for Essex place

James Foster has had to settle for second XI cricket at Essex this season.

Essex wicketkeeper James Foster says he is struggling to get used to the idea of being left out of the team.

The 37-year-old former skipper has yet to play this season, with Adam Wheater taking the gloves.

"I think in 2003 I didn't play two or three one-day games, but not playing in any format at the moment is an unusual feeling," Foster told BBC Radio Essex.

"But the decision has been made and I've just got to chip away and be ready if the time comes."

Foster, who played in seven Test matches between 2001 and 2002, has used the spare time to experience life off the field, including his role as cricket professional with Forest School in east London, where he was once a pupil.

"I've been keeping myself busy," he said.

"I've suggested to the Essex management, coaching staff and captain about being around and helping out with the preparation on the coaching side of things, as an extra pair of hands, which I've started to do.

"I've had a little bit of time with MCC Young Cricketers and also doing a little bit more stuff with Forest School."