Mason Crane: Hampshire leg-spinner keeping away from his own press

Mason Crane took 3-53 in Hampshire's seven-wicket victory against Gloucestershire

Hampshire leg-spinner Mason Crane says he has given little thought to stories about him during an eventful winter.

The 20-year-old played Sheffield Shield cricket for New South Wales and impressed in UAE in the North v South series during March.

He is widely regarded as an England prospect, but is yet to play a first-class match for his county this season.

"There's been a lot said, which is fair enough as leg spin isn't the most-common thing," he told BBC Sport.

"But, I'm just focusing on what I'm doing."

After being omitted from Hampshire's opening three County Championship games, Crane has taken nine wickets in their opening four matches in the One-Day Cup, including 3-53 in a seven-wicket win against Gloucestershire on Sunday.

"It's great to be playing," he told BBC Radio Solent. "There's been a lot said asking why I'm not playing in the County Championship, but to be honest, Hampshire have been quite right not to play me.

"In two games at home, a seamer has gone down injured and had they been fit, we'd probably have beaten the two strongest sides in the country.

"Hopefully I can keep bowling well in the One-Day Cup and get a go in red-ball cricket after it's finished. I'll just keep focusing on trying to improve and contributing as much as I can."