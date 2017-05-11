One-Day Cup: Durham battle back to beat Nottinghamshire in last over

Clark and Steel added 160 in 32 overs after Durham were 8-2 early on

Royal London One-Day Cup, Trent Bridge Notts 297 (50 overs): Hales 104, Root 66, Read 61; Wood 3-62, Weighell 3-66 Durham 299-6 (49.1 overs): Clark 92, Steel 77, Collingwood 73 not out Durham (2pts) beat Notts by four wickets Match scorecard

An unbeaten 73 from Paul Collingwood helped Durham beat Nottinghamshire by four wickets in the One-Day Cup.

Jake Ball (2-53) reduced Durham to 8-2 before career-best one-day scores from Graham Clark (92) and Cameron Steel (77) rebuilt the visitors' innings.

Collingwood hit a six and eight fours in his 47-ball innings to see Durham home with five balls to spare on 299-6.

Earlier, Alex Hales made 104 but Notts lost their last five wickets in 10 balls to be dismissed for 297.

Samit Patel - in his benefit game at Trent Bridge - made 28 before Hales accelerated the innings and hit three sixes but holed out to Ryan Pringle off James Weighell (3-66), while Chris Read (61) and Billy Root (66) put on 101 for the sixth wicket.

Durham came back strongly as Paul Coughlin (2-53) and Mark Wood (3-62) both took two wickets in two balls as Notts were restricted to under 300 after being 288-5.

The visitors then recovered from a shaky start thanks to Clark and Steel who put on 160 for the third wicket, but both were dismissed in the space of four balls.

Wicketkeeper Read took his 257th one-day catch to dismiss Ryan Pringle to equal Bruce French's record for Notts, but ex-England one-day skipper Collingwood kept his cool and hit Harry Gurney to the boundary to score the winning runs from the first ball of the final over.

Despite being deducted two points at the start of the season, Durham move up to second in the North Group table, while Notts are fourth with three wins from six matches.