One-Day Cup: Rilee Rossouw smashes career-best as Hampshire beat Somerset

Rilee Rossouw made 99 in the County Championship in his last game for Hampshire before picking up an injury

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cooper Associates County Ground Somerset 249 (44.2 overs): Elgar 78, Trego 55, Hose 50; Berg 3-44 Hampshire 250-6 (37.2 overs): Rossouw 156; Overton 4-64 Hampshire (2 pts) beat Somerset by four wickets Match scorecard

Rilee Rossouw's superb attacking century saw Hampshire to a four-wicket win at Taunton and ended Somerset's unbeaten start in the One-Day Cup.

The former South Africa batsman bludgeoned a career-best 156 off 113 balls in his first game back after a month out with a hand injury.

Rossouw hit 24 fours and two sixes as Hampshire raced to 250-6.

Somerset were earlier bowled out for 249 with Dean Elgar (78), Peter Trego (55) and Adam Hose (50) contributing.

Such was Rossouw's dominance, the 27-year-old scored 56 of the visitors' first 57 runs in the early stages of Hampshire's chase.

The left-hander, who joined Hampshire on a Kolpak deal in January, was particularly brutal towards Jamie Overton, smashing 36 off the first 13 balls he faced from the paceman.

Moments after captain James Vince (35) chipped Tim Groenewald to mid-on having put on 114 for the second wicket, Rossouw brought up his hundred off 73 balls.

Overton returned to claim four quick wickets, including Rossouw in what would prove to be the penultimate over, but two sixes from Lewis McManus saw Hampshire home with 12.4 overs to spare.

Despite the loss, Somerset are still in a good position to qualify from the South Group stage having won four of their five matches, while Hampshire have won three and lost two.