Robert Croft: Head coach praises Glamorgan after Essex win

Michael Hogan claimed two wickets in Glamorgan's win against Essex

Glamorgan head coach Robert Croft hailed his team's "incredible character" after a one-run victory over Essex in the One-Day Cup.

The previously unbeaten visitors fell just short in Cardiff as Glamorgan fast bowler Michael Hogan conceded only five runs in the final over.

"The character our team showed was incredible," former England spinner Croft said

"It wasn't just the effort, there was high skill involved."

The result keeps Glamorgan's hopes alive after losing three consecutive games in six days.

Despite Colin Ingram's superb 142, Glamorgan's total of 281-7 did not look enough for long stages of the Essex innings as Varun Chopra played a similar role, scoring his own career-best of 124.

Essex still had seven wickets in hand going into the last ten overs with 75 needed, but Craig Meschede luckily ran out Ravi Bopara on 56 and claimed the next two wickets including Chopra.

Colin Ingram struck a career-best 142 in the win over Essex

"There were a couple of moments of brilliance, Hogan and (Marchant) de Lange coming at the end there with pace and great craft" enthused Croft.

"But (wicket-keeper) Chris Cooke on the run-out (of Simon Harmer in the last over) after a melee in the middle, he had to dive forward, scoop it up and take the stumps out, that was brilliant.

"Then the hand that he got on that last delivery that was scuttling down to fine-leg (with four needed to win) was incredible, it won us the game."

Croft also had plenty to enjoy on the batting front after a poor start, as Ingram hit the roof of the pavilion twice with some of the biggest blows seen at the ground.

"I thought the partnership between Ingram and (Will) Bragg was brilliant because we were under a lot of pressure, Kiran Carlson gave the right support and Ingram at the end,

"I think it was people like (West Indies great) Clive Lloyd the last time you saw sixes hit like that in Wales," Croft added.

Glamorgan now have two wins from five games, but will probably need to win their remaining three against Middlesex at Radlett on Wednesday 10 May, Hampshire in Southampton and Kent in Swansea to stand a strong chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.