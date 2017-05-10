One-Day Cup: Gary Ballance scores century as Yorkshire thrash Northants

Gary Ballance's previous career-best List A score was 139 for Yorkshire against Unicorns in 2013

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Yorkshire 300-6 (50 overs): Ballance 152*, Waite 43, Rashid 41; White 2-37 Northants 136 (28.1 overs): White 40; Azeem Rafiq 3-27 Yorkshire (2pts) beat Northants by 164 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire moved three points clear at the top of the One-Day Cup North Group table with a 164-run win over Northants.

England's Joe Root made seven as the visitors stuttered to 73-4, but Gary Ballance's List A career-best 152 not out helped Yorkshire post 300-6.

Northants slumped to 11-4 after only 16 balls with David Willey (2-22) and Ben Coad (2-26) doing the early damage.

Graeme White made 40 but Azeem Rafiq's 3-27 saw the hosts dismissed for 136.

Northants have won only once in their first five matches, while Yorkshire's position was strengthened as second-placed Worcestershire were heavily beaten by Lancashire.

There was no sign of what was to come when Yorkshire lost Adam Lyth for two in the first over, soon followed by Root, before Jonny Bairstow made 39.

Ballance, who shared century stands with Matthew Waite (43) and Adil Rashid (41), smashed three sixes and 19 fours in his 118-ball knock and his innings amounted for over half of Yorkshire's runs.