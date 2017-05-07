BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Jonny Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland
Bairstow's rapid 72 helps England beat Ireland
- From the section Cricket
Watch highlights of Jonny Bairstow's rapid 72 as England seal a series whitewash over Ireland in their two-match one-day international contest, courtesy of an 85-run win at Lord's.
MATCH REPORT: Root and Bairstow star as England beat Ireland to wrap up series
Available to UK users only.
