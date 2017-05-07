Champions Trophy: India will play in competition

India players Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni
India captain Virat Kohli (left) and MS Dhoni helped their country win the 2013 Champions Trophy

India have confirmed they will compete in the Champions Trophy being held in England and Wales from 1-18 June.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) missed a deadline to name a squad for the tournament after the International Cricket Council (ICC) changed its revenue-sharing model.

However, a BBCI statement said it "unanimously decided that the Indian cricket team will participate".

A meeting to select the team will now take place on Monday, 8 May.

The initial deadline to name a Champions Trophy squad was 25 April but India will not face a sanction for not doing so.

At a recent ICC meeting, the BCCI was outvoted 13-1 in a bid to halt the revised deal which considerably reduces India's share from global events in the 2015-2023 cycle.

Acting BCCI secretary Amitabh Choudhary will now continue to negotiate with the world governing body over the issue.

The BCCI statement added: "The board unanimously authorised the acting honorary secretary of the BCCI to continue negotiations with the ICC in the best interest of the BCCI, while keeping its legal options open."

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired