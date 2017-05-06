Cricket results in Northern Ireland
Saturday 6 May
NCU Premier League
Carrickfergus v Lisburn
Lisburn 298 for five G Koopman 160
Carrickfergus 291 for five P Botha 106, M Berry 3-66
Lisburn won by seven runs
CSNI v North Down
North Down 307 for five R Pretorius 110
CSNI 145 (37.5 overs)
North Down won by 162 runs
Muckamore v CIYMS
Muckamore 237 for nine I Hussain 65
CIYMS 176 K Rapulana 5 for 31
Muckamore won by 61 runs
Long's Premier League
Drummond v Brigade
Brigade 274 for six J Thompson 65
Drummond 169 R McDaid 76
Brigade won by 105 runs
Coleraine v Bready
Coleraine 202 for six S Campbell 92
Bready 94 (25.5 overs)
Coleraine won by 108 runs
Eglinton v Fox Lodge
Eglinton 199 for five R Wylie 52
Fox Lodge 164 J Miller 4 for 18
Eglinton won by 35 runs