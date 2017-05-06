One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Essex (Sun)

Essex's Alastair Cook hit 127 against Gloucestershire

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Essex Date: Sunday, 7 May Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online, updates BBC Radio Wales & BBC Essex

Glamorgan will be up against former England captain Alastair Cook in prime form as they try to turn round their One-Day Cup campaign against unbeaten Essex.

Cook hit 127 as Essex sealed a third straight win against Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan choose from an unchanged 14-man squad despite losing a third consecutive game against Somerset.

Essex rest Kiwi pace bowler Matt Quinn with Paul Walter coming into their squad.

Glamorgan batsman Colin Ingram has hit centuries in the teams' last two meetings, with Glamorgan victorious by 146 runs in Cardiff in 2015 while Essex won a high-scoring affair in Chelmsford in 2016.

Cook, who opened the batting for England in the first Test in Cardiff in 2009, is available for his county for the first half of the summer.

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (capt), David Lloyd, Will Bragg, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Aneurin Donald, Chris Cooke, Owen Morgan, Andrew Salter, Craig Meschede, Marchant de Lange, Timm van der Gugten, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan.

Essex (from): Nick Browne, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley, Varun Chopra, Dan Lawrence, Ravi Bopara, Ryan ten Doeschate (capt), Callum Taylor, Ashar Zaidi, Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer, Neil Wagner, Jamie Porter, Paul Walter.