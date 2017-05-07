BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Eoin Morgan's moment of fortune at Lord's

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Some good fortune here for Eoin Morgan as the ball hits his stumps but doesn't dislodge the bails, during England's ODI against Ireland at Lord's.

MATCH REPORT:Root and Bairstow star as England beat Ireland to wrap up series

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland

Video

Highlights: Man City survive scare to beat Reading

Video

'Major upset' as Dutch college team beat GB

  • From the section Rowing
Video

Wenger pleased with 'patient' Arsenal

Video

Mourinho 'proud' of players despite defeat

Video

Ozil & Sanchez have acted like children - Keown

Video

Reading's Moore scores 'absolute screamer'

Video

Reds will keep fighting for fourth place - Klopp

Video

Nicholson wins Badminton at 36th attempt

Video

Rohler joins greats with 'unbelievable' javelin throw

Video

Highlights: Celtic 4-1 St Johnstone

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival

Chesterfield Area Walking Festival
Morning open water swim

Open Water Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired