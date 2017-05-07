BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Eoin Morgan's moment of fortune at Lord's
Morgan's moment of fortune against Ireland
- From the section Cricket
Some good fortune here for Eoin Morgan as the ball hits his stumps but doesn't dislodge the bails, during England's ODI against Ireland at Lord's.
MATCH REPORT:Root and Bairstow star as England beat Ireland to wrap up series
