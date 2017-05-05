BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Visitors have not done ourselves justice - Porterfield
'Ireland have not done ourselves justice'
- From the section Cricket
Ireland captain William Porterfield says his side did not do themselves justice in their seven-wicket defeat by England, with the visitors collapsing from 81-2 to 126 all out in Bristol.
Porterfield says his side "must put right" Friday's dismal display in Sunday's contest against Eoin Morgan's team at Lord's.
WATCH MORE: Rashid takes five wickets to crush Ireland
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired