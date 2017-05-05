Ireland captain William Porterfield says his side did not do themselves justice in their seven-wicket defeat by England, with the visitors collapsing from 81-2 to 126 all out in Bristol.

Porterfield says his side "must put right" Friday's dismal display in Sunday's contest against Eoin Morgan's team at Lord's.

WATCH MORE: Rashid takes five wickets to crush Ireland

Available to UK users only.