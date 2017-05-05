BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Ireland all out for 126 after Adil Rashid's five-for
Ireland all out for 126 after Rashid's five-for
- From the section Cricket
Adil Rashid completes his first ODI five-for with Ireland's final wicket of the innings after Tim Murtagh is caught at long off by Alex Hales.
Follow live coverage and in-play clips from England v Ireland here.
Available to UK users only.
