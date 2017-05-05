England v Ireland: Hosts win first one-day international in Bristol

Media playback is not supported on this device Rashid stars as England secure victory over Ireland in Bristol

First one-day international, Bristol Ireland 126 (33 overs): Balbirnie 30, Rashid 5-27, Root 2-9 England 127-3 (20 overs): Hales 55, Root 49* England won by seven wickets Scorecard

England began their Champions Trophy preparations with an emphatic seven-wicket one-day win in their first home international match against Ireland.

The tourists fell apart after a good start, losing their last eight wickets for 45 as Adil Rashid's five wickets helped dismiss them for 126.

England's reply began badly as Jason Roy was caught without scoring.

But a typically brutal 55 from Alex Hales and unbeaten 49 from Joe Root saw England home with 30 overs left.

The second and final ODI of the series is at Lord's on Sunday.

Rashid spins ruthless England to victory

England, who have never won a major 50-over competition, are likely to start June's Champions Trophy on home soil with the unfamiliar status of favourites following their rapid improvement in the format since the last World Cup.

Most of the praise for Eoin Morgan's side has focused on their brutal scoring with the bat, but it was their ruthlessness with the ball that brought them victory on Friday.

On a benign track at a cold and windy Bristol it initially appeared to have been a good toss for Ireland to win, as the aggressive Paul Stirling and efficient Ed Joyce added a quick-fire 40 for the opening wicket.

But England, without IPL quartet Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Jos Buttler and Chris Jordan, halted their progress with the dismissal of both openers in quick succession - Mark Wood bowling Stirling before David Willey trapped Joyce lbw.

From that platform, the home side spun the game decisively in their favour, with Rashid the star turn thanks to his 5-27.

That was his first five-for in ODIs and the second best figures by an English spinner in the format, behind only the 5-20 taken by Vic Marks against New Zealand in Wellington in 1984.

Combining superbly with fellow Yorkshire player and spinner Root, Rashid demonstrated control and variation to bamboozle Ireland, who lost their last eight wickets for just 45 runs.

How the last eight wickets fell

81-3 - Andrew Balbirnie is caught behind by Sam Billings off Jake Ball

90-4 - Out-of-nick Ireland captain Will Porterfield's innings of 13 runs from 45 balls ends as he lofts a catch to Liam Plunkett at mid-off off Root

93-5 - Gary Wilson is trapped lbw by a sliding delivery to become Rashid's first victim

104-6 - Kevin O'Brien is also out lbw as he is undone by a Rashid googly

108-7 - Rashid makes it two wickets in the 27th over by bowling Stuart Thompson

109-8 - George Dockrell goes without scoring, lbw to Root

121-9 - Niall O'Brien makes it a hat-trick of lbws for Rashid

126-10 - Tim Murtagh - the only one of Ireland's last six to reach double figures - picks out Hales at long-on to give Rashid his five-for

More to follow.