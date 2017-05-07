One-Day Cup: Nottinghamshire beat Leicestershire by six wickets

Samit Patel hit 79 from 60 balls, including 14 boundaries, to help send Notts to victory

Royal London One-Day Cup, Welbeck Colliery CC, Nettleworth Leicestershire 217 (50.0 overs): Cosgrove 80; Pattinson 4-42, Gurney 3-29 Nottinghamshire 218-4 (38.2 overs): Patel 79, Taylor 51, Mullaney 50; Chappell 2-44 Nottinghamshire win by six wickets Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire chased down 218 to win with 11.4 overs to spare as they beat Leicestershire in the One-Day Cup.

Victory was Notts' third from five games so far, inflicting a second straight loss on Leicestershire.

After Notts put the Foxes into bat, Mark Cosgrove (80) was the visitors' top scorer as James Pattinson (4-42) helped restrict their total to 217.

Samit Patel (79) put Notts on course and half-centuries from Brendan Taylor and Steven Mullaney saw them home.

Having initially started their chase by losing Michael Lumb to the first ball of their reply, victory saw the Outlaws leapfrog the Foxes into third in the North Group table.

Leicestershire lost five wickets for just 15 runs between their 35th and 39th overs, as only Cosgrove passed 40 for the visitors.