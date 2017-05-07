One-Day Cup: Colin Ingram's 142 helps Glamorgan to a one-run win over Essex

Colin Ingram smashed 142 to better his previous List A high score of 130

Royal London One-Day Cup, The SSE SWALEC Glamorgan 281-7 (50 overs): Ingram 142, Bragg 59; Wagner 4-58 Essex 280-9 (50 overs): Chopra 124, Bopara 56; Meschede 2-53 Glamorgan (2 pts) beat Essex by 1 run Match scorecard

Colin Ingram struck a career-best 142 to help Glamorgan beat Essex by one run in a dramatic One-Day Cup match.

Ingram hit eight sixes and six fours in his 130-ball innings with William Bragg (59) to help the hosts reach 281-7.

Varun Chopra's controlled 124 in a 108-run partnership with Ravi Bopara (56) had Essex in control at 239-5, but Craig Meschede took 2-53 to fight back.

Michael Hogan (2-42) then defended seven in a dramatic final over to give Glamorgan a second win of the season.

Earlier Neil Wagner (4-58) had dismissed Glamorgan openers Jacques Rudolph and David Lloyd for single figures, but Bragg and Ingram rebuilt well in the middle overs before the South African cut loose to record his best List A score and boost the total.

In reply Essex made a terrible start to their innings, losing Nick Browne and Tom Westley inside the first two overs before Alastair Cook (37) steadied things and Chopra and Bopara came together.

They appeared to be in control but Bopara was run out at the non-striker's end by Meschede, who then clean bowled Chopra to leave a nervy run-in, which proved too much for Essex's lower order.

Adam Wheater (14), Ashar Zaidi (14) and Ryan ten Doeschate all fell, leaving Simon Harmer and Neil Wagner to chase seven runs off Hogan's last over, but two byes off the final ball left them just two runs short of completing a fourth straight One-Day Cup win.