One-Day Cup: Billy Root makes maiden List A century as Notts win at Edgbaston

Nottinghamshire's Billy Root made his first List A century on only his fourth appearance

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Nottinghamshire 303-6 (50 overs): Root 107*, Mullaney 89, Lumb 56; Barker 3-63 Warwickshire 293-9 (50 overs): Trott 104, Bell 51, Hain 37; Mullaney 3-66 Nottinghamshire (2 pts) beat Warwickshire by 10 runs Match scorecard

Nottinghamshire's Billy Root, younger brother of England Test captain Joe, hit an unbeaten 107 to help them beat Warwickshire in the One-Day Cup.

Supported by 89 from Steven Mullaney, Root hit two sixes and 10 fours in his 93-ball knock at Edgbaston as Notts recovered from 92-4 to reach 303-6.

Jonathan Trott replied with 104, his 21st limited-overs century, striking 14 fours during his innings.

But the holders fell short on 293-9 to lose by 10 runs - their third defeat.

Jonathan Trott's sequence of four One-Day Cup tons in 10 matches started at Trent Bridge last June - when Notts piled up 415-5 in a day of almost 800 runs

Warwickshire needed 49 from the last five overs as the pressure mounted, and after Rikki Clarke and Keith Barker both holed out, that became 16 needed off the last over, bowled by Luke Fletcher, but two run-outs sealed the hosts' fate.

Bears captain Ian Bell made 51, but he was the second of three victims for Mullaney, who crucially accounted for Trott, no sooner than the former England batsman had reached three figures - for the fourth time in his last 10 One-Day Cup innings.

After starting their defence of the trophy with an impressive 10-wicket win against Warwickshire, the Bears' third straight defeat now leaves them second bottom in North Group ahead of Sunday's visit of winless Lancashire.

Notts climb to fourth in the group, three points behind leaders Worcestershire, ahead of Sunday's home fixture against Leicestershire at Welbeck Colliery.