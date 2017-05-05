One-Day Cup: Surrey ease to seven-wicket win over Middlesex at The Oval

Rory Burns (right) has now scored 10 half-centuries in List A matches - but is still waiting for his first hundred

Royal London One-Day Cup, The Kia Oval Middlesex 243-9 (50 overs): Simpson 75, Gubbins 65; Rampaul 4-40 Surrey 244-3 (45.2 overs): Burns 67*, Sangakkara 59, Foakes 55* Surrey (2pts) beat Middlesex by seven wickets Match scorecard

Rory Burns and Ben Foakes' fourth-wicket century stand saw Surrey ease to a seven-wicket win over Middlesex in the One-Day Cup at The Oval.

In the first London derby of the season, John Simpson's 75 helped the visitors to post a below-par 243-9.

Kumar Sangakkara's 59 put the hosts on top before Dawid Malan took two wickets in 16 balls as Surrey stumbled.

However, Burns (67 not out) and wicketkeeper Foakes (55 not out) took Surrey to 244-3 with 28 balls spare.

Gareth Batty's decision to make Middlesex bat proved a wise one as James Franklin's side struggled on a slow outfield.

Opener Nick Gubbins made a watchful 65 but was caught in the deep as he attempted to pull Ravi Rampaul (4-40).

After Simpson was trapped lbw by Batty in the 40th over, Middlesex managed just 40 runs from their final 58 balls.

Defending such a meagre total, Toby Roland-Jones bowled Mark Stoneman for 10 as Surrey fell to 18-1 early on.

But Sangakkara's good form with the bat continued as he reached his half-century off just 54 balls - having hit five boundaries.

The Sri Lankan eventually drove Malan straight to Franklin at cover, four overs after Scott Borthwick (45) was caught in an identical fashion.

But Burns and Foakes' unbroken 117-run partnership ensured it was Surrey who won their second match in four games.