One-Day Cup: Alex Wakely's century steers Northants to victory over Lancashire

Northants captain Alex Wakely's only previous List A century was against Kent in 2013

Royal London One-Day Cup, Aigburth Lancashire 324-8 (50 overs): McLaren 79, Clark 76*, Vilas 61, Brown 58; Azharullah 3-55 Northamptonshire 326-4 (46.4 overs): Wakely 109*, Keogh 69, Levi 63, Newton 44 Northamptonshire (2 pts) beat Lancashire by six wickets Match scorecard

Northamptonshire captain Alex Wakely led from the front with an unbeaten 109 to steer his side to a One-Day Cup victory over Lancashire in Liverpool.

After starting with two group defeats, Wakely's highest List A score helped Northants to a first win, giving them three points from their last two games following a tie with Worcestershire.

They chased down Lancashire's 324-8 to triumph with 20 balls to spare.

Rob Keogh made 69 as the visitors reached 326-4 to win by six wickets.

He shared a key fourth-wicket stand of 152 with Wakely after Richard Levi (63) and Rob Newton had earlier put on 92 for the second wicket, while Adam Rossington weighed in with 20 off 12 balls at the end, finishing off the game with a six.

Despite four Lancashire batsman reaching half-centuries, Ryan McLaren (79), Jordan Clark (76*), Kolpak player Dane Vilas (61) and Karl Brown (58), Lancashire's third straight defeat leaves them now with a very tall order to qualify for the knckout stage.

They now travel to Edgbaston on Sunday to face Warwickshire, who have slipped below Northants to second bottom in the group.

Northants, who pulled off their best-ever List A run chase, go to Chester-le-Street to face Durham.