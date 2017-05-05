One-Day Cup: Leicestershire lose to Durham after poor start

Stephen Cook has scored 251 runs in four innings in the competition at an average of 62.75

Royal London One-Day Cup, Roseworth Terrace, Gosforth Leicestershire 211 (49.5 overs): Chappell 59*, Hill 44; Weighell 4-34 Durham 215-5 (43.2 overs): Collingwood 65*, Cook 64, Richardson 51; Klein 2-37 Durham (2pts) beat Leicestershire by five wickets Match scorecard

Durham continued their 50-over dominance against Leicestershire with a five-wicket win at Gosforth.

The Foxes did well to reach 211 all out after being 0-2 and then 13-4 as pace bowler James Weighell claimed 4-34.

Tailender Zak Chappell made a one-day best 59 not out, but Stephen Cook (67) and Michael Richardson (51) added 91 to put Durham on course for their target.

Skipper Paul Collingwood saw them home on 215-5 in the 44th over with an unbeaten 65 off 60 balls.

It was Durham's 11th victory in their last 12 games against the Foxes in the 50-over format of the game.

And they were in control after Leicestershire openers Mark Pettini and Cameron Delport went for ducks in the first two overs after they were asked to bat first.

Mark Cosgrove (37) and Lewis Hill (44) stabilised the innings and Chappell and Dieter Klein (26) added 73 for the ninth wicket to see the total past 200.

Klein (2-37) had Keaton Jennings lbw for 12 as Durham began their reply, but it was their sole breakthrough until Richardson was run out after Cook turned down a second after completing a single.

Tom Wells finally bowled Cook, one of two wickets in the same over, but Collingwood struck two sixes before ending the game with a lofted boundary off Wells, the seventh of his innings.