BBC Sport - England v Ireland: Captain Eoin Morgan pleased with strength of squad

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

England one-day captain Eoin Morgan says he is pleased with the strength of his squad ahead of the ODI series against Ireland starting on Friday.

READ MORE: Live cricket on the BBC - Test Match Special, online video and local radio

Watch live video clips and highlights from both ODIs on the BBC Sport website and listen live on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra on Friday, 5 and Sunday, 7 May.

Top videos

Video

Morgan pleased with strength of England squad

Video

Everton will provide support to Lennon - Koeman

Video

Brilliant Bronze earns draw for Man City

Video

Taylor's spinning basket in BBL plays of the week

Video

McKinley's incredible story - from losing sight to Italy call-up

Video

Inspiring parkrun finisher takes on her biggest challenge yet

Video

Throwback to Ronaldo’s first hat-trick

Video

Badminton crowdfunding would be 'huge' boost

Video

What's it like to race the fastest man in the world?

Video

Important to discuss record changes - Coe

Video

Mourinho wants Man Utd to complete trophy set

Video

Best moment of my career was stolen - Sayers

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Lady and gentleman playing tennis

Racket Mornings in Epsom
Toddlers smiling dancing with maracas

Diddi Dance

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired