Colin Ingram: New Glamorgan deal for South African batsman

Colin Ingram joined Glamorgan in 2015 as a Kolpak player

Royal London One-Day Cup: Glamorgan v Somerset Venue: SSE Swalec Stadium, Cardiff Date: Friday, 5 May Time: 1100 BST Coverage: Live commentary BBC Sport website, updates BBC Radio Wales

Colin Ingram has agreed a new two-year one-day contract with Glamorgan.

The deal will keep the South African in Wales until 2019, but he will not play four-day cricket for the Welsh county after this summer.

"I am delighted to commit to Glamorgan," said Ingram. "I've been made very welcome and have made a lot of friends so it was an easy decision".

Ingram is in Glamorgan's 14-man squad for their One-Day Cup match with Somerset on Friday.

Ingram enjoyed a successful first season with the Welsh county, scoring 1712 runs in all formats, including two championship centuries and three in List A cricket.

A knee injury prevented Ingram from playing long-form cricket during 2016, but he scored 502 runs and record-equalling 29 sixes in the NatWest T20 Blast, helping Glamorgan secure a home quarter-final.

"It is a big coup for Glamorgan to sign Colin for another two years," said Glamorgan chief executive Hugh Morris.

"His experience and leadership will help develop our younger players and hopefully enable us to build on the success we enjoyed in the white-ball game over recent seasons so we can challenge for trophies."

Glamorgan choose from an unchanged 14-man squad as they try to revive their One-Day Cup campaign against South Group leaders Somerset on Friday.

Fast bowler Timm van der Gugten is named for a possible first game of the season after a shoulder injury.

Somerset bring his fellow Netherlands bowler Paul van Meekeren into their squad for the injured Lewis Gregory.

Former Glamorgan skipper Matthew Maynard's side have three wins to their credit after successfully chasing a target of 353 against Kent.

Another former Glamorgan player, Jim Allenby, captains Somerset.

The Welsh county are bidding to recover from successive defeats at home to Surrey and away to Sussex after winning their opener away to Gloucestershire.

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (capt), David Lloyd, Will Bragg, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Aneurin Donald, Chris Cooke (wk), Owen Morgan, Craig Meschede, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Marchant de Lange, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan.

Somerset (from): Jim Allenby (capt), Steve Davies (wk), Peter Trego, Dean Elgar, James Hildreth, Johann Myburgh, Adam Hose, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Josh Davey, Max Waller, Tim Groenewald, Paul van Meekeren.