Heather Knight: England captain fractures foot before Women's World Cup
-
- From the section Women's Cricket
England captain Heather Knight faces a race to be fit for the upcoming Women's World Cup, which England are hosting.
The 26-year-old felt some pain in her left foot in the latter stages of last month's training camp in the United Arab Emirates, and a scan revealed a small metatarsal stress fracture.
Knight is set to miss five to six weeks but hopes to return in time for the tournament, which begins on 24 June.
England's first warm-up game is against Sri Lanka at Chesterfield on 19 June.
The England and Wales Cricket Board expects the skipper - who averages 32.58 with the bat in 66 one-day internationals since her debut in 2010 - will be available for that match if her recovery goes as expected.
She will wear a protective boot for two to three weeks before resuming light training.
The World Cup is set to be Knight's first major tournament as captain after she succeeded long-serving skipper Charlotte Edwards last year.
- Women's World Cup: Every match to be broadcast live for first time
- Women's World Cup: Full tournament fixtures
- Listen: Knight relishes 'the most talked about Women's World Cup yet'
The BBC Sport website will show video highlights of the Women's World Cup, which takes place between 24 June and 23 July.