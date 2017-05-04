Reece Topley: Hampshire and England bowler thrilled to be back in action

Reece Topley took 4-68 for Hampshire against Middlesex in the One-Day Cup on Wednesday

Reece Topley says he has rediscovered the enjoyment of playing after making a return from long-term injuries.

The Hampshire and England seam bowler, 23, has featured in four successive games for his county after missing all but one game last season.

"It's nice to be on the right side of the boundary rather than the other side," he told BBC Radio Solent.

"There's an element of fun to playing again which you take for granted when you're in action week-in, week-out."

Successive injuries including a fractured hand, a stress fracture in his back and shoulder surgery meant Topley featured in just one game in his first season at Hampshire.

The left-armer, who has made 10 ODI and six T20 international appearances for England, has taken eight wickets in Hampshire's opening three One-Day Cup group matches.

"Playing back in four-day cricket again all felt a bit alien to me," he said. "But white ball cricket has come back to me a bit quicker as I've played so much of that in the past three or four years.

"It's probably been three years since I had a run of County Championship matches but that will come back to me and, for now, I'm just happy to be out there."

Topley believes he should be able to cope with playing all eight of Hampshire's south group matches between 27 April and 17 May.

"I don't see that as too much of a challenge," he added. "The real challenge will be trying to contribute to the team when I do play."