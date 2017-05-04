Cheteshwar Pujara: Nottinghamshire sign India batsman to cover James Pattinson

Cheteshwar Pujara (right)
Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in 2010

Nottinghamshire have signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara to provide short-term cover when James Pattinson joins up with Australia this month.

Pujara, who averages 51.32 in 48 Test matches, will join Notts in mid-May.

The 29-year-old will be available for four County Championship matches - two against Gloucestershire, as well as games against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Notts will be without Pattinson following the fast bowler's call-up for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Pattinson has taken 20 wickets in three four-day matches since joining, at an average of 11.15.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said Pattinson's replacement did not have to be a bowler, and that signing someone with the quality to make the team better was the most important factor in Notts' decision.

He added: "We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and - particularly as we'll be without Alex Hales during that period - we're more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the club."

Pujara's previous stints in red-ball cricket in England saw him amass 483 runs at an average of 54 for Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

"I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player," Pujara added.

The Champions Trophy takes place between 1 and 18 June in England and Wales.

