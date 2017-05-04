Cheteshwar Pujara: Nottinghamshire sign India batsman to cover James Pattinson

Cheteshwar Pujara made his Test debut against Australia in 2010

Nottinghamshire have signed India batsman Cheteshwar Pujara to provide short-term cover when James Pattinson joins up with Australia this month.

Pujara, who averages 51.32 in 48 Test matches, will join Notts in mid-May.

The 29-year-old will be available for four County Championship matches - two against Gloucestershire, as well as games against Glamorgan and Derbyshire.

Notts will be without Pattinson following the fast bowler's call-up for the ICC Champions Trophy in June.

Pattinson has taken 20 wickets in three four-day matches since joining, at an average of 11.15.

Director of cricket Mick Newell said Pattinson's replacement did not have to be a bowler, and that signing someone with the quality to make the team better was the most important factor in Notts' decision.

He added: "We have depth in our squad with regards bowling and - particularly as we'll be without Alex Hales during that period - we're more than happy to welcome a world-class batsman to the club."

Pujara's previous stints in red-ball cricket in England saw him amass 483 runs at an average of 54 for Derbyshire and Yorkshire.

"I love playing county cricket and Trent Bridge is a great venue. I'm really looking forward to my first experience there as a home player," Pujara added.

The Champions Trophy takes place between 1 and 18 June in England and Wales.