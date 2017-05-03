Mike Bore: Former Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire bowler dies, aged 69

From the section

Mike Bore's best figures saw him take 8-89 against Kent in a 1979 Championship game

Former Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire seamer Mike Bore has died, aged 69.

The left-arm medium-pacer spent 10 seasons with Yorkshire, before joining Notts and helping them win the County Championship in both 1981 and 1987.

Following his first-class debut in 1969, Bore took 372 wickets in 159 first-class games in his career, plus a further 139 limited-overs wickets.

After retiring, Hull-born Bore coached at youth level for both counties' development systems.