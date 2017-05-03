Mike Bore: Former Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire bowler dies, aged 69

Mike Bore
Mike Bore's best figures saw him take 8-89 against Kent in a 1979 Championship game

Former Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire seamer Mike Bore has died, aged 69.

The left-arm medium-pacer spent 10 seasons with Yorkshire, before joining Notts and helping them win the County Championship in both 1981 and 1987.

Following his first-class debut in 1969, Bore took 372 wickets in 159 first-class games in his career, plus a further 139 limited-overs wickets.

After retiring, Hull-born Bore coached at youth level for both counties' development systems.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired