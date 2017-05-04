One-Day Cup: Alastair Cook makes 127 as Essex beat Gloucestershire

Alastair Cook has hit 10 List A centuries, including five for England

Royal London One-Day Cup, Cloudfm County Ground Essex 315-8 (50 overs): Cook 127; Liddle 4-54 Gloucestershire 286-8 (50 overs): Mustard 90, Cockbain 79; Bopara 3-34 Essex (2 pts) beat Gloucestershire by 29 runs Match scorecard

England opener Alastair Cook's century set up a 29-run win for Essex against Gloucestershire in the One-Day Cup.

The 32-year-old hit 12 boundaries in his 127 before driving Chris Liddle (4-54) to extra cover in the 44th over.

Nick Browne (42) and Varun Chopra (41) provided good support as Essex posted 315-8 under gloomy skies at Chelmsford.

Phil Mustard made 90 and Ian Cockbain struck 79 in the chase, but the visitors struggled to keep up with the run-rate and they finished on 286-8.

Cook, who can play in all of Essex's matches until England's first Test against South Africa in July, was given a life on 67 when he was dropped on the mid-wicket boundary by Jack Taylor off paceman Liam Norwell.

But the rest of the innings was chanceless, as England's all-time leading Test run-scorer brought up his three figures off 110 balls.

Just as Gloucestershire looked well set on 175-2 and ready to accelerate, Mustard fell swiping Matt Quinn to Cook at deep square-leg 10 short of an eighth List A hundred.

Cockbain, off the back of his match-winning century at Lord's on Sunday, continued to fight valiantly to bring the equation down to 60 runs off 30 balls, but then skied Ravi Bopara (3-34) to Cook ending any chance of victory.

Essex have now won their opening three matches in the competition, while Gloucestershire have lost two out of three.