One-Day Cup: Northamptonshire tie with Worcestershire despite Rob Newton ton

Rob Newton's previous best score in limited-overs cricket was 88 not out set against Kent in 2013

Royal London One-Day Cup, County Ground, Northampton Worcestershire 277-9 (50 overs): Cox 82, Mitchell 75; Azharullah 3-60 Northamptonshire 277-7 (50 overs): Newton 107, Rossington 63 not out Worcestershire (1pt) tied with Northamptonshire (1pt) Match scorecard

Worcestershire conceded a bye off the final ball of the innings as their One-Day Cup match against Northants at Wantage Road ended in a tie.

Needing 14 from the final over, Adam Rossington struck Joe Leach for three fours, but failed to hit the last ball as Northants finished on 277-7.

Rob Newton's maiden List A century had put the hosts on course for victory.

But Worcestershire took four wickets in 38 balls to set up the thrilling finale, as each side took a point.

Having been put into bat, the visitors lost Tom Kohler-Cadmore (7) and Tom Fell (1) cheaply before opener Daryl Mitchell's 75 steadied the ship.

Wicketkeeper Ben Cox, dropped on five, made a career-best 82 off 75 balls before the 25-year-old was caught on the boundary as the Rapids closed on 277-9.

The hosts looked to be heading towards their first victory of their One-Day Cup campaign as Newton and captain Alex Wakely shared a 106-run fourth-wicket stand.

However, with 12 overs remaining, Newton was caught off Jack Shantry by Joe Clarke in the deep before Wakely was run out two overs later by Brett D'Oliveira after being called through for a very risky single.

Cox then caught Steven Crook and Graeme White behind as Northants stuttered with the finishing line in sight.

Rossington struck the first, fourth and fifth balls of the final over off Leach for four, but the Worcestershire bowler held his nerve at the death to maintain his side's unbeaten start to the tournament.