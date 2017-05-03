One-Day Cup: Nick Gubbins century helps Hampshire beat Middlesex

Nick Gubbins' century was his second in limited-overs cricket for Middlesex

Royal London One-Day Cup, Ageas Bowl Middlesex 295 (50 overs): Gubbins 114; Topley 4-68 Hampshire 146-7 (30.3 overs): Bailey 52 not out; Roland-Jones 4-10 Middlesex (2 pts) beat Hampshire by 89 runs (D/L method) Match scorecard

Nick Gubbins' century helped Middlesex beat Hampshire in a rain-affected One-Day Cup game in Southampton.

Gubbins made 114 from 117 deliveries, but no other batsman was able to reach 50 as Middlesex were all out for 295.

Toby Roland-Jones (4-10) took the first four Hampshire wickets as they slumped to 34-4 in reply.

The hosts reached 146-7 in the 31st over when rain stopped play, leaving them 89 runs short on the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Middlesex's victory was their first in their opening three games of this year's competition, though they will have concerns over an apparent hamstring injury suffered by batsman Sam Robson.

Robson retired hurt on 12 before returning to bat after the ninth wicket fell, but was caught out off the bowling of Reece Topley on his first delivery back at the crease.

Hampshire have now lost two of their first three games.

Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told BBC Radio Solent:

"Gubbins was exceptional and struck the ball very well. But maybe we weren't our best with the ball early on.

"Then we got back into the game through the spinners, who have been good throughout the tournament.

"The score was gettable but Ronald-Jones bowled well. He hit good lengths and made it hard to score."

Middlesex bowler Toby Roland-Jones told BBC Radio London:

"It is always nice to get wickets up top and a few went my way. I felt good running in and found a nice bit of rhythm.

"The lads set it up well. Gubbo played a classy innings up top. He seemed to time it really nicely. He set us up for a score.

"Winning was the only thing missing from our one-day cricket. We had played well in patches but hadn't managed to get over the line whether through the weather or losing key battles."