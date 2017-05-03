One-Day Cup: Jonny Bairstow hundred sets up Yorkshire win over Durham

Jonny Bairstow's previous one-day best was 123 not out for England Lions against New Zealand A in 2014

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Durham 335-5 (50 overs): Cook 106, Richardson 100*, Jennings 72; Waite 2-53 Yorkshire 339-4 (47.4 overs): Bairstow 174, Root 55, Handscomb 47*; Weighell 3-60 Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Durham by six wickets Match scorecard

England's Jonny Bairstow hammered 174 off 113 balls as Yorkshire beat Durham at Headingley to maintain their 100% start to the One-Day Cup.

Bairstow, who was dropped on 71, struck seven sixes and 16 fours in a stand of 189 in 25 overs with Joe Root (55).

His was the third century of the day as Stephen Cook (106) and Michael Richardson (100no) saw Durham to 335-5.

Bairstow and Root both fell to James Weighell (3-60), but Yorkshire reached 339-4 with 14 balls to spare.

Highest limited-overs scores for Yorkshire

191 D Lehmann v Nottinghamshire, Scarborough, 2001

D Lehmann v Nottinghamshire, Scarborough, 2001 175 T Head v Leicestershire, Leicester, 2016

T Head v Leicestershire, Leicester, 2016 174 J Bairstow v Durham, Headingley, 2017

J Bairstow v Durham, Headingley, 2017 160 M Wood v Devon, Exmouth, 2004

The White Rose county, who last lifted a limited-overs trophy in 2002, have won all three games so far, while Durham have one victory from three.

Keaton Jennings set the visitors on their way with 72 before a brilliant boundary catch by Peter Handscomb brought his innings to an end.

South Africa Test opener Cook's 108-ball century was his first for Durham, while Richardson reached three figures from only 87 balls with two runs off the final delivery of their innings.

However, they were overshadowed by Bairstow, who revelled in his new role at the top of the order and raced to his hundred from 70 balls.

He was particularly punishing on the leg-side and had the chance to become only the third batsman after Surrey's Alistair Brown and Ravi Bopara of Essex to make a double century in a List A game between two first-class counties.

The 27-year-old was caught behind from the final ball of the 34th over, leaving Yorkshire to score 87 from the final 16.

England Test captain Root played on during an unproductive period when they failed to find the boundary between the end of the 33rd over and the middle of the 39th.

Skipper Gary Ballance, though, hit three successive boundaries off Paul Coughlin in the 41st over in his 29 before trod on his stumps, leaving Handscomb (47 not out) and Tim Bresnan to finish the job.

Michael Richardson's 100 not out was his first limited-overs century and followed scores of 83 not out and 49

Yorkshire's Jonny Bairstow told BBC Radio Leeds:

"I got a bit of a chance and, as we know, you have to take every chance you can get. I missed one the other night, and luckily it didn't cost us too much. When you get a chance, you want to go on and make it pay.

"It's either bat there (open) or bat six when you look at the line-up we've got at the moment. If I can spend as much time out in the middle as I can, hopefully I can put in performances that help us win games of cricket.

"It's pretty handy having Peter and Gary to come in at four and five and knock the rest of the runs off. It's a good side we've got at the moment, but it's going to be a tough few games coming up. A few of us aren't available now, and we've said all along about the squad and how well it needs to gel together."

Durham captain Keaton Jennings told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"You've got to take your hat off to a guy like Jonny. You don't come in and play the way he did day in, day out. He hit every ball out of the middle and made it really tough for us.

"I wouldn't take any credit away from Rooty either. He supported him beautifully to make sure that partnership kept hurting us. Between the two of them, they were sensational.

"At the halfway point, I'd have said we were favourites. I thought we had enough runs despite their line-up. I honestly thought we were in a good position. But we gave him a couple of chances."