Bangladesh club bowler banned for 10 years after conceding 92 in four balls

A bowler has been banned for 10 years for deliberately losing a club match in Bangladesh after conceding 92 runs in four balls in a protest against umpiring decisions.

Lalmatia Club's Sujon Mahmud sent down just four legitimate deliveries in the 20 balls he bowled - as well as three no-balls and 13 wides - all of which raced to the boundary, costing his side 80 runs.

The four legal deliveries were hit for 12 runs by Axiom opener Mustafizur Rahman - not the Bangladesh Test bowler of the same name - as they completed a 10-wicket win in 0.4 overs.

Mahmud was found guilty by the Bangladesh Cricket Board of bringing the game into disrepute.

Lalmatia Club were also barred indefinitely from competition, with their coach, captain and manager hit with five-year bans from the Dhaka Second Division.

In the 50-over match in question earlier this month, Lalmatia were dismissed for 88 in 14 overs.

Club secretary Adnan Rahman said at the time that Mahmud's actions were part of a protest against poor umpiring in the Dhaka Second Division, and that his team's captain was not allowed to see the coin after the toss.