BBC Sport - Ed Joyce and Kevin O'Brien excited by facing England in ODIs

Ireland players Ed Joyce and Kevin O'Brien are set to be two key players as Ireland prepare to face England in a two-game one-day international series at Bristol and Lord's this week.

"Understandably everybody is looking at the Lord's game, with its historic nature and iconic venue, and we are hugely excited about that, but also the fact that it's a series against England," said Joyce.

"Ticket sales have been strong, which is fantastic. While our performance is hugely important, it's also important for our long-term viability as a touring team to get big crowds to those games.

"Expectation is high but we have players who can perform on the big stage, a good blend of experience in the batting order and youth among the bowling line-up."

