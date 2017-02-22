Women's World Cup 2017: Warm-up fixtures

The Women's World Cup (right) will be contested after the men's Champions Trophy (left)

June

19 New Zealand v India, Derbyshire (venue TBC)

19 England v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield

20 West Indies v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)

20 Australia v South Africa, Oakham

21 England v New Zealand, Derbyshire (venue TBC)

21 India v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield

22 Australia v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)

22 West Indies v South Africa, Oakham

The tournament proper starts on 24 June - full fixtures here

