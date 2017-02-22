Women's World Cup 2017: Warm-up fixtures

The ICC Champions Trophy and Women's World Cup
The Women's World Cup (right) will be contested after the men's Champions Trophy (left)

June

19 New Zealand v India, Derbyshire (venue TBC)

19 England v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield

20 West Indies v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)

20 Australia v South Africa, Oakham

21 England v New Zealand, Derbyshire (venue TBC)

21 India v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield

22 Australia v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)

22 West Indies v South Africa, Oakham

The tournament proper starts on 24 June - full fixtures here

Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Badminton shuttle

Adult Social Badminton Session
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired