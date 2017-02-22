Women's World Cup 2017: Warm-up fixtures
- From the section Women's Cricket
June
19 New Zealand v India, Derbyshire (venue TBC)
19 England v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield
20 West Indies v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)
20 Australia v South Africa, Oakham
21 England v New Zealand, Derbyshire (venue TBC)
21 India v Sri Lanka, Chesterfield
22 Australia v Pakistan, Leicestershire (venue TBC)
22 West Indies v South Africa, Oakham
The tournament proper starts on 24 June - full fixtures here
