Indian Premier League: Ben Stokes smashes century in Rising Pune Supergiant win

Ben Stokes was bought by Rising Pune Supergiant for £1.7m in the February auction

Indian Premier League, Pune Gujarat Lions 161 all out (19.5 overs): McCullum 45, Tahir 3-27 Rising Pune Supergiant 167-5 (19.5 overs): Stokes 103, Dhoni 26 Rising Pune Supergiant won by five wickets Scorecard

England all-rounder Ben Stokes hit his maiden Twenty20 century as Rising Pune Supergiant beat Gujarat Lions by five wickets at the Indian Premier League.

Stokes, who came out to bat with Pune 10-3, hit 103 from 63 balls with seven boundaries and six sixes.

Despite suffering with cramp, he and Mahendra Singh Dhoni put on 76 runs as Pune chased Gujarat's 161.

Australia's Dan Christian then hit a six from the penultimate ball of the innings to secure Pune's win.

Stokes' century is the fourth of this year's IPL and only the second by an English player after Kevin Pietersen scored 103 for Delhi Daredevils in 2012.