Leinster Lightning see off North West Warriors in 50-over Interprovincial opener

Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien was Leinster's highest scorer with 75

Leinster Lightning began the defence of their interprovincial titles by beating North West Warriors by 105 runs in a 50-over match at The Hills on Monday.

Kevin O'Brien made 75 and Simi Singh 70 not out as Leinster scored 286 off 49.2 overs, with Craig Young taking 4-50.

North West were all out for 181 off 44.2 overs in reply, Sri Lankan Irosh Samaraasooriya top-scoring with 77.

Ricki-Lee Dougherty contributed 42, while Ireland international George Dockrell ended with figures of 3-37.

Leinster are attempting to make it a treble of clean sweeps in the interprovincial tournaments this season and this victory gives them the start they had hoped for in the Inter-Pro Cup.

They will face North West Warriors again in a Twenty20 fixture at Bready on 26 May, with Munster Reds facing Northern Knights on the same date.

Ireland's Interprovincial Championship, plus their Twenty20 and 50-over formats were granted first-class status by the ICC in October.

It was the first time a domestic competition had been given first-class status outside a Test-playing country.

Monday's NCU Twenty20 results

North Down v Waringstown

North Down 146-6 R Pretorius 60

Waringstown 149-3 (17.2 overs) J Hall 47

Waringstown won by seven wickets

Carrickfergus v CIYMS

Carrickfergus 154 R Eagleson 30 no

CIYMS 156-1 (19.2 overs) C Dougherty 83

CIYMS won by nine wickets

