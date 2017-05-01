One-Day Cup: Sussex v Glamorgan (Tues)

Sussex could hand a debut to West Indian seamer, Jerome Taylor, against Glamorgan

Royal London One-Day Cup: Sussex v Glamorgan Date: Tuesday, 2 May Venue: 1st Central County Ground, Hove Start: 11:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Sport online, updates BBC Sussex and BBC Radio Wales

Sussex are set to give a debut to West Indian seamer Jerome Taylor in the One-Day Cup match against Glamorgan at Hove.

Taylor has been signed as a replacement for injured South African Vernon Philander.

Glamorgan have called up batsman Will Bragg after back trouble to bolster their batting.

Fast bowler Timm Van der Gugten is also named in the squad after a shoulder injury.

Glamorgan have two points and Sussex one from the opening two rounds of matches in the South Group.

Glamorgan captain Jacques Rudolph scored a club record 169 not out on their last Cup visit to Hove in 2014 and also made 87 in the Championship in 2016.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed playing there, and I've been very happy with my own form over the last few games," he told BBC Wales Sport. "But it's important to extend that.

"After making 57 [against Surrey]. it allows me an opportunity to go big, which I didn't.

"Sussex as a whole are always very competitive, I know David Wiese and Stiaan van Zyl, I've played with David and against Stiaan back in South Africa quite a lot and they're obviously class players."

Sussex are still without fast bowlers Tymal Mills and Chris Jordan, who are playing in the Indian Premier League, while Academy spinner Nick Oxley is included in a 13-man squad.

Sussex (from): Chris Nash, Luke Wright (capt), Harry Finch, Stiaan van Zyl, Laurie Evans, Ben Brown, David Wiese, Jofra Archer, Danny Briggs, Will Beer, George Garton, Jerome Taylor, Nick Oxley.

Glamorgan (from): Jacques Rudolph (capt), David Lloyd, Will Bragg, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke, Aneurin Donald, Andrew Salter, Owen Morgan, Craig Meschede, Marchant De Lange, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Timm Van der Gugten.