Sarah Taylor proud of England return following her break from cricket

Sarah Taylor has played 101 one-day internationals for England

Sarah Taylor says she felt "more pride" in resuming her England career than when she made her debut in 2006 after returning from anxiety problems.

The 27-year-old, who has played more than 100 one-day internationals, took an indefinite break in May 2016 but returned to face Ireland on Thursday.

She scored 26 not out in the second of three wins in the United Arab Emirates.

"I can't thank the staff enough for helping me achieve more than I hoped for this tour," she wrote on Twitter.

"I didn't come here looking to play any games and my expectations were low.

"There has been some bumps along the way, but on Thursday I put on an England shirt for the first time in over a year.

"I honestly didn't know if this would ever happen again but I had more pride this time than when I debuted back in 2006.

"It is still a complete honour to wear the England badge and share a dressing room with this squad."

Taylor, regarded as one of the world's best batters and the first woman to play first-grade men's cricket in Australia, had her central contract renewed in December with the aim of being fit for the World Cup, which takes place in England and Wales and gets under way at the end of June.