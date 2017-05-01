One-Day Cup: Yorkshire beat Lancashire in Roses match at Headingley

Peter Handscomb has now hit 132 runs in two innings for Yorkshire in the One-Day Cup

Royal London One-Day Cup, Headingley Yorkshire 296-9 (50 overs): Handscomb 86, Ballance 85; McLaren 3-43, Parry 3-48 Lancashire 217 (43.2 overs): Davies 43, Brown 34; Rafiq 4-47 Yorkshire (2 pts) beat Lancashire by 79 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire skipper Gary Ballance kept up his good start to the 2017 season with a fine half-century to help Yorkshire ease to a comfortable 79-run One-Day Cup Roses match win over Lancashire.

Ballance hit 85 in his 143-run fourth-wicket stand with Peter Handscomb (86), which proved the crucial difference between the two sides at Headingley.

Chasing 297 to win, Lancashire were bowled out in the 44th over for 217.

After being put in, the Tykes looked on course for more than their 296-9.

At 230-3, with still 13 overs to come, they then lost six wickets for just 66 in 74 balls. But, despite that apparent confidence boost to get back into the contest offered late on by their bowlers, most notably Stephen Parry (3-48), the Lancashire batting failed as they suffered a second successive group defeat.

After England Test opener Haseeb Hameed had made only eight, wicketkeeper Alex Davies top-scored with 43 for a Lancashire side missing injured skipper Steven Croft (thumb) and West Indies veteran Shiv Chanderpaul (thigh).

As for England's other batsmen, Jonny Bairstow made 28 of an opening stand of 48 with former England opener Adam Lyth (30), while England Test captain Joe Root made 21.

Pace bowler Jimmy Anderson went wicketless with his eight overs costing 37 runs, while David Willey's two wickets for Yorkshire proved expensive as his seven cost 53.

But Yorkshire's spinners proved their main weapon, England leg-spinner Adil Rashid taking 2-34, while Azeem Rafiq weighed in with the lion's share of the wickets, wrapping up the Tykes' second straight group victory to finish with 4-47.

Yorkshire director of cricket Martyn Moxon told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It's pleasing to get two wins out of two. That was a pretty good all-round performance again. There was a slight disappointment that we didn't get more runs in those final 10 overs of our innings when we were set up so well.

"Other than that, we have got to be very pleased with the win and the performance. Peter looked fantastic. Hopefully he is coming into a rich vein of form. Obviously Gary's continuing his fine form. Their partnership was crucial.

"Adil was outstanding. Obviously his wickets with his googlies were good to see. He showed his value to the team and what he's capable of. Also, don't underestimate Azeem's performance. He picked up four wickets at a time when the batsmen were looking to attack."

Lancashire captain Liam Livingstone told BBC Radio Manchester:

"We were outplayed by a better side, We didn't bowl too well at the start and we ended up dragging it back really well. That gave us a better start but batting-wise we faced too many dot-balls and that kills you in one-day cricket.

"Stephen Parry and Jordan Clark bowled really well but it took us 40 overs to realise what we should be doing on the pitch.

"I don't think it was our greatest bowling performance and it certainly wasn't our greatest batting performance. We can't afford to lose too many more games now."