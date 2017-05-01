One-Day Cup: Keaton Jennings ton helps Durham beat Warwickshire at Edgbaston

Keaton Jennings' century was his highest score in one-day cricket -and his first for Durham

Royal London One-Day Cup, Edgbaston Durham 313-5 (39 overs): Jennings 139, Cook 60; Thomason 4-64 Warwickshire 241 (38.2 overs): Trott 92, Ambrose 42; Weighell 5-57 Durham (2 pts) beat Warwickshire by 72 runs Match scorecard

England Test opener Keaton Jennings slammed a superb one-day best 139 off 101 balls as Durham beat One-Day Cup holders Warwickshire at Edgbaston.

The 24-year-old South Africa-born batsman was a winter target for the Bears, who paid the price for failing to get him as Jennings helped to post a total of 313-5 from just 39 overs.

In a rain-reduced game, Jonathan Trott made 92 for Warwickshire.

But the hosts still fell well short, bowled out for 241 to lose by 72 runs.

Durham started this summer's competition on -2 points, as a result of their across-the-board winter punishments handed out by the England and Wales Cricket Board.

They were rained off in their first group game at home to Derbyshire on Thursday, but they are now into positive figures on one point, up into sixth in the North Group.

Warwickshire's first group defeat, after opting to put Durham in, followed their opening win in another rain-affected game against Northants.

Durham captain Jennings hit 19 fours and two sixes as he beat his previous one-day best of 70 against Surrey in 2014, sharing two century stands,.

He added 129 in 19.1 overs with fellow opener Stephen Cook, who made 60, before putting on 123 in 13.4 overs with Michael Richardson (49).

He finally fell to a catch to long-leg off 19-year-old Aaron Thomason (4-64), the only Warwickshire bowler to take more than one wicket, in only his third senior one-day game.

But Durham's James Weighell, a 23-year-old seamer playing only his second one-day game, outdid him, taking 5-57 as the Bears batsmen began holing out under pressure from the escalating run-rate.

Warwickshire batsman Jonathan Trott told BBC WM:

"Durham played really well. We perhaps didn't hit our straps early on and allowed them to get ahead of us. They didn't get too many in the last 10 overs but over 300 in 39 overs was always going to be a tough ask.

"They had a big opening partnership and we just couldn't get something going. You need a base to go on and chase a big score like that.

"Keaton Jennings and Mark Wood played very well. They are stand-out players and that's what international players need to do - show the standards and their class."

Durham captain Keaton Jennings told BBC Newcastle:

"I don't think I have played better in one-day cricket. Scoring runs against Warwickshire, with the quality of bowlers they have, is quite special.

"I was pleased with the way I started. Generally, in the past, I have got my tempo wrong up front. But Cookie took quite a lot of pressure off me, playing the way he did.

"I am really enjoying the captaincy, 100 per cent. We have got some really good people within the changing room."